Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Declines By 63.9%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.18. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.44%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,837.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,903 shares of company stock worth $207,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

