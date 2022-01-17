Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Drops By 58.3%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

ROYUF stock remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

