Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Drops By 58.3%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.
ROYUF stock remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
