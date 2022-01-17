Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Decreases By 48.3%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scentre Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.28 on Monday. Scentre Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

