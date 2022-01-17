Short Interest in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Rises By 59.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SHCR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 106,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

