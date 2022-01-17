Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 119.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.