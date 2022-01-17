Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Expands By 81.3%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,500 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 272,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 62,667,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,925,320. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 446.66% and a negative return on equity of 945.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.