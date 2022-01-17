Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Increases By 151.7%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SOMMY opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sumitomo Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.