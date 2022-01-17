Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 68.1%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.