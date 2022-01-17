Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 41.0%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $12.10 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

