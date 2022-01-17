Short Interest in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Grows By 131.0%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $618,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

