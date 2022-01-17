Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expands By 47.2%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 437,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,710. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

