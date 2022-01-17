Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Rises By 67.5%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $173.62 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $163.63 and a one year high of $222.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.