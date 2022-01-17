Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declines By 53.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 327,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,336. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.