Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 44.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZHAOF opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.22.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
