Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Declines By 44.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 803,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZHAOF opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.22.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

