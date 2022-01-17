Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Grows By 140.8%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the December 15th total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

