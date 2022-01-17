Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $138.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on SI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.