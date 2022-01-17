Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 736 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

