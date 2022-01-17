Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,128 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,979 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

