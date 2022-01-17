Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,117,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRI opened at $109.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

