Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,982 shares of company stock worth $3,418,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

