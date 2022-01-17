Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 7,700 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $113.13 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

