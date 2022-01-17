Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 740 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

