Skrumble Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $648,349.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00057232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

