Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $136,385.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $136,385.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.17 or 0.07615341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.00 or 0.99949736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

