Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Holdings Cut by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up about 1.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NYSE SKY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 457,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.11. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

