Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 over the last 90 days.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$38.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

