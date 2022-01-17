SnowSwap Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $91,496.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.44 or 0.00008141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.33 or 0.07585776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.40 or 0.99737124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

