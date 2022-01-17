SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT Lowered to $2.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

TLMD stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

