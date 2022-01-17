Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the December 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

