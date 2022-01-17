Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $80,304,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

DNAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

