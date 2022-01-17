Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of SQM opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

