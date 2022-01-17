SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $178,173,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

