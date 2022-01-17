SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Position Lessened by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000.

SPIB opened at $35.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.