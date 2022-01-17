Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 677,300 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

