Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 677,300 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
