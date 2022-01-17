SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 359,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after acquiring an additional 64,527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.51 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.