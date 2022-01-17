Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $28.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after buying an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 1,901,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

