State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 190 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $195.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.51.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

