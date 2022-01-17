State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,121 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.