State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

