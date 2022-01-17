State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.58 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

