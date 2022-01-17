State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 30,739 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBP opened at $16.39 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

