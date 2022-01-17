State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $111.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

