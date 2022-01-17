Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.