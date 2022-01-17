Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Up 48.9% in December

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $77.67. 150,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,330. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

