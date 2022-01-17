Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,560. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

