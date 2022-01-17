STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

