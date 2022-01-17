Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

