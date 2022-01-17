Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) PT Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

