SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

