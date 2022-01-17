Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgalign presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surgalign by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

